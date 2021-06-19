$0.55 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.63. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 81,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,604. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

