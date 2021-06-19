$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

OFC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 1,532,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,002. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

