$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after buying an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.