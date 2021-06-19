-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.38). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.96. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

