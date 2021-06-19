$1.36 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.84. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $260.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.66. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

