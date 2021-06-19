1,000,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

