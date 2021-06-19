$101.34 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $101.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 183,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,827. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

