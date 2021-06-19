$101.34 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $101.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MBIN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 183,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,827. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.