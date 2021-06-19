105,700 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $72.74. 1,008,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

