$116.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $116.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.70 million and the lowest is $116.01 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.85. 303,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,781. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 564.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

