$129.15 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $129.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,798. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

