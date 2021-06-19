$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $13.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.73 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Marchex stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.79. 141,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,005. Marchex has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

