1,685 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,881.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 156,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.20 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09.

