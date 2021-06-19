$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.14. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATH opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

