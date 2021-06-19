$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $19.20 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

