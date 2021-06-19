$251.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce sales of $251.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.28 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $218.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.24. 301,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,605. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

