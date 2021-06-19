$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.40 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $123.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 470,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,052. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

