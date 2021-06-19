$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 million and the lowest is $3.02 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $14.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. 581,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

