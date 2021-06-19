$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,419. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

