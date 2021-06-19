3,000 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

