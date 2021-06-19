31,498 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,175,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 65.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 120,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

