32,747 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

