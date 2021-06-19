3,337 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

LRCX opened at $612.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

