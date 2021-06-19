4,693 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $59.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80.

