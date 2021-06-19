47,386 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,800,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

