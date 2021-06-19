4NEW Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $51,589.99 and approximately $1,987.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.