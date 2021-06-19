5,140 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,140 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $277.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

