53,595 Shares in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.20% of GAMCO Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,415,838.06. Insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604 over the last three months. 80.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.