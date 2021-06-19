575,000 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $899,000.

OTCMKTS RCLFU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,269. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,945 shares of company stock worth $1,266,917.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

