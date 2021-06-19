$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NOK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 32,587,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,780,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

