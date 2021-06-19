72,094 Shares in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of COMSovereign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

