$732.47 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report $732.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TEGNA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 566,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 69,645 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in TEGNA by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

