850 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.