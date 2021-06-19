8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,079 shares of company stock valued at $162,644 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.