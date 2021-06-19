9,407 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HERO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

