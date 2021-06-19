A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

