Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

