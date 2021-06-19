Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $100.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.