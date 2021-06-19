Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $5,468,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

