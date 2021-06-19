Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $601.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.11 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

