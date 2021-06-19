Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADM. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,209 ($41.93) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234 ($29.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The stock has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,838.32.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.