Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

