Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 752,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 166,868 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter.

AVK opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

