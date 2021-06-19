Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

