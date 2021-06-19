AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. 1,094,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.