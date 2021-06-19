AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.70 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

