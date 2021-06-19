African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 88,666 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

