Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIFLY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Aiful has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
About Aiful
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Aiful Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiful and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.