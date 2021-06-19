Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.48. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 16,569 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.