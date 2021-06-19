Alan Glicklich Sells 20,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.