Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

ALK stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

